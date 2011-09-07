Updated: Phil Rudd to open restaurant

acdc

Just what do AC/DC get up to when they're not on the road? Well, Phil Rudd opens up eateries, it seems.

The 'DC drummer is opening his own restaurant, named Phil's Place, in New Zealand, the Bay of Plenty Times reports.

On the venture he told the newspaper: "I want it to be more than a restaurant — a whole dining experience. I have focused on the visuals, the sound, the smell and of course the taste. Most of all, 'the feel'. It will be a place that will blow your mind."

Ah, we knew it would be all about the feel.