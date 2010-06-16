UK teacher offers lessons with Dom Famularo

Richard wilson

Fancy taking lessons from a bonafide drumming legend? Well now (thanks to the wonders of modern technology) you can!



Leading UK teacher Richard Wilson is offering students the chance to take tips from Dom Famularo thanks to a new online set-up. Tutees will be able to interact with Dom and Richard over the internet in lessons held at Richard's York studio.



Richard said: "This is an amazing opportunity for anyone serious about their playing to have a lesson with possibly the best educator on the planet."



Dom, who has performed and given clinics all over the world, added: "This is 21st Century teaching at its best."



Is this the future of drum education? Check out more details at www.richardwilsononline.com and let us know what you think.