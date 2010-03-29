Trivium guitarist on replacing Travis: 'We had to do it'

Trivium´s Corey Beaulieu has spoken about the decision to replace Travis Smith with Nick Augusto.

The guitarist told OneMetal.com that they originally drafted in Nick after Travis told them he wouldn´t be at the drumstool for their next tour.

He said: “Once we started playing with Nick we just knew it was the right thing. At that time though we didn´t know whether it was going to be Nick specifically or somebody else. We just knew it had to be somebody new, and for the benefit of moving the band forward, we had to do it.”

Corey also confirmed that Travis was told the news over the phone, saying that, as they were on tour, the band had no choice.

