Travis Barker reveals album release date

Travis

Travis Barker has revealed the date that he will release his debut solo album, Give The Drummer Some. Take a look below to see when the mouth-wateringly exciting album will drop.



The drum virtuoso's record will hit the shelves on 14 March. Can't wait that long? Three tracks - 'Carry It', 'Jump Down' and ''Give The Drummer Some' - are available right now on iTunes.



Travis had previously hinted that the album would be available on 22 February, but from what we've heard, it really will be worth the wait.