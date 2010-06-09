The Drummers You Must See At Download

Ok, he’s not going to wow you with an eye-popping, gravity defying solo, but AC/DC's Phil Rudd still makes it as one of our drummers that you have to see this year at Download. Any man who can stay as cool as a cucumber while dealing with a sweat-drenched, school boy suited, middle aged guitarist, cannons firing left, right and centre and a giant inflatable Rosie deserves all the respect he can get.