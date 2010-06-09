The Drummers You Must See At Download
With Download Festival just days away (or hours if you’re willing to spend an extra night or two in the mud) step inside for our guide to the drummers that you just have to see during the three-day Donington metalathon. Featuring rock legends, prog masters and spandex-clad hair metallers.
Dave Grohl
With a new Foo Fighters album in the works this could be the UK’s last chance to see Dave behind the kit for a while, which is reason enough to make the Vultures an absolute must. Of course, the fact that Dave’s one of the greatest drummers of all time also helps.
Phil Rudd
Ok, he’s not going to wow you with an eye-popping, gravity defying solo, but AC/DC's Phil Rudd still makes it as one of our drummers that you have to see this year at Download. Any man who can stay as cool as a cucumber while dealing with a sweat-drenched, school boy suited, middle aged guitarist, cannons firing left, right and centre and a giant inflatable Rosie deserves all the respect he can get.
Brad Wilk
Half of one of rock’s finest ever rhythm sections, Brad gave genre-defying funk, rap rock masters Rage Against The Machine the groove that became so pivotal to their sound. Get yourself to the main stage on Saturday night for what’s sure to be one of the most intense sets of the weekend.
Gavin Harrison
A true prog master, Gavin is an artist behind the kit. Taking time signature switches in his stride, he helps keep Porcupine Tree just about as tight as a band could possibly be. No mean feat considering each track is as complex as deciphering ten Rubix cubes at once. While watching an entire season of Lost. Blindfolded.
Chris Pennie
Ah, another prog rock king. We’ve been big fans of Chris for a while now and we’ll definitely be catching him with the Coheed boys on Friday. A great drummer and a great band. Surely there’s no better way to warm up for AC/DC?
Stix Zadinia /Hessu Maxx /Alex Track /Fred Coury
Not just one drummer, but a veritable gaggle of spandex-clad, poodle permed rockers. Download is hair metal heavy this year, meaning this could be the drumming equivalent of a back alley cat fight. Expect plenty of spandex, hairspray and lip gloss as these guys battle it out for the title of Download’s premier hair metal tub thumper.
Taylor Hawkins
The Foos are out in force this year as Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders join Grohl and co on the bill. With Taylor handling drum and vocal duties – not to mention the band’s superb new album – this could be the must see set of the festival.
Al Murray
It turns out not only is Al Murray one of the country’s finest stand-ups, he’s also a pretty darn fine drummer too. Catch his band T-34 on the Red Bull Bedroom Jam Stage for some enthusiastic renditions of old rock favourites. Just make sure you go armed with a pint for yourself and a nice white wine for the ladies.