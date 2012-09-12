The best is yet to come from Blink, says Travis Barker

Travis

© Dave Phillips

Blink-182 fans need not worry about the pop punk trio's future, as Travis Barker reckons the best is yet to come.

In his interview printed in this month's Rhythm he said: "We had seven years off and the last album I think was us barely getting back into the rhythm, recording an album because it was expected of us and we'd gotten back together and everyone wanted to hear new music.

"I feel like the best is yet to come, the next album is going to be exciting. For the most part the last album was recorded in different studios, we weren't always in the same room. We made it happen and it was the best it could be at the time with us three. I think in the future it can be crazy."

