Stick It To MS registration now open

Registration for the world record break attempt and mega charity fund-raising Stick It To MS is now open.

Head here and register your details to take part in the event, which takes place at Manchester's EventCity on 15 July.

It is hoped that a whopping 800 drummers will be on hand to smash the world record for the most sticksmen playing at the same time, in the same place.

Money raised will go to the MS Society. The 2009 Stick It To MS generated an incredible £66,315.

For more details on the Natal-backed event head here.