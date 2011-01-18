Stick It To MS 2011 announced

Drum

© Ray McMahon/Corbis

Stick It To MS is back! The huge charity event will return in 2011 and you could be part of the record-breaking show.



Organisers behind the event are hoping to get more than 600 drummers together the break the record for the most sticksmen playing the same beat at the same time all in the same place.



Details are sketchy at the minute, but you can head here and sign up for updates. Of course, we'll also get all of the latest information to you, as well.



Back in 2009, 582 drummers took part in the event, breaking a world record and helping to raise more than £66,000 for the MS Society. Nice work.