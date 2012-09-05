Stewart Copeland would be surprised if Police don't reunite again

Copeland

Stewart Copeland has revealed in this month's huge Rhythm cover feature that The Police's 2007-08 reunion tour may not be their last.

On the future of the seminal band, he said: "There isn't a thing of control anymore, because we're not in the band anymore. That's why we don't work together because each of the three of us really enjoys what we're doing outside the Police. When we came together for that one reunion, and I would be surprised if we don't do it again sometime, it's quite unique. It's not about artistic expression.

"Music is a part of it, but it's not about the music, it's a ceremony. It's a celebration of a piece of art which is our body of work that moved people. Whether you liked it or not you were exposed to it and it is a part of everybody's life for the last 30 years."

