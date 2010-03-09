Steven Sweet: New Warrant album coming

Lock up your daughters and dust off your spandex strides because Warrant are ready to return.

Drummer Steven Sweet has revealed the 90s hair metallers are working on a new album.

Sweet announced in a statement that the ‘Cherry Pie´ stars are putting new material together, but stopped short of unveiling detailed information.

He said: "I am using a little bit of extra discretion by NOT leaking too much info just yet... Some nasty people still like to steal, even though they know it's just not right.

“Stylistically, the new tracks are perhaps a bit more diverse than on previous releases.”

Rest easy though hair metal lovers, Sweet did confirm that the band are working on several “killer power ballads”. Phew.

Check out some classic hair metal and remind yourself where Steel Panther got all their best moves from by watching Warrant´s ‘Cherry Pie´ below.

Sweet also recently made the drum kit with which he recorded Warrant´s 2006 Born Again album available for sale on the band´s website.

Head here to snap up the Drum Workshop kit for $3,000.