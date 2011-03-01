Steven Adler performs with Duff McKagan in London

Adler

© Scott Weiner ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Steven Adler and Duff McKagan performed together last night as Adler's Appetite rounded off their European tour.

The pair, two fifths of the original Guns N' Roses line-up, played 'It's So Easy' and 'My Michelle' at the Underworld show.

Steven told Rhythm that the reunion came about after Duff's appearance at the Birmingham Guitar Show at the weekend.

The drummer said: "Some fan saw him at a guitar signing and Duff wrote me a note on a poster of himself saying he was going to be at the show in London."

So, does this bring a GN'R reunion one step closer? Were you at the gig? How did the duo sound after all these years?