Steven Adler book details announced

Steven Adler

will release his tell-all autobiography this summer.

The former Guns N´ Roses drummer´s My Appetite For Destruction: Sex, and Drugs, and Guns N' Roses will hit the shelves on 22 June.

Adler is not the only former Guns N´ Roses star to be hard at work of late.

Slash is set to release his highly-anticipated solo album, while Matt Sorum, who replaced Adler in Guns N´ Roses, recently launched Grand Sound Lodge.

The band themselves have also been hard at work, playing two secret gigs in New York this month and being announced for the Sweden Rocks festival.