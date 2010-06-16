Steve White and Dave Rowntree set for charity gig

Steve white

Steve White and Blur's Dave Rowntree are using drumming to help raise awareness of the challenges faced by deafblind people. The two drum legends will link up with Drumtech students and deafblind drummers for Sense's Big Beats Drumathon.



The show aims to illustrate the communication issues that deafblind individuals are up against. London's Old Vic Theatre hosts the action on 25 June from 11:00AM. Dave will give a pop drumming masterclass, while Steve will concentrate on rock playing.



Sense is appealing for volunteers to take part in the show. For more information head here.