Sorum unveils new project

Matt Sorum has launched a new project using music to aid humanitarian efforts.

The Velvet Revolver tub thumper has teamed up with Lanny Cordola to form Grand Sound Lodge.

Sorum revealed on his website that he hopes to use the partnership to develop a group of musicians from all over the world who wish to use music to help humanitarian causes.

He said: “After many years travelling the world playing music and meeting so many people I believe it is in us all to come together with love and music to help one another.”

Grand Sound Lodge´s first song is called ‘Hands Together´ and was written about the recent Haiti earthquake.

For more information check out http://www.mattsorum.tv.