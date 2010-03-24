Slipknot’s Joey Jordison reforms Murderdolls

Joey Jordison has reformed the Murderdolls.

The Slipknot drummer will step out from behind the kit to once again take up guitar duties with the shock rockers.

Joey said: "We´ve waited eight years to make sure, but this is the perfect time to bring Murderdolls back to the world. We've got nothing to lose, and nothing to prove.”

The band are currently recording their new album, Women and Children Last, with a summer release expected.

2010 is shaping up to be a busy year for Joey, as he recently revealed that he is filling in as drummer for Rob Zombie this summer. Read more about that here.