Slipknot drummer hitting the road with Rob Zombie

Joey Jordison is getting behind the kit for Rob Zombie.

The Slipknot tub thumper will join Zombie for part of the Gruesome Twosome tour, which pairs the former White Zombie man with Alice Cooper.

The drummer said: “I am honored, proud and excited to announce that I have joined the ranks as the new touring drummer for Rob Zombie.

“I've been a fan of Zombie's since the beginning. I've toured with them and have always wanted to play for them.

“When John 5 called me up to ask if I knew any drummers I could recommend, I said, only half-jokingly, 'Yeah, me!"

Jordison will also sit in for Zombie´s co-headlining Mayhem Festival dates this summer.

No plans to bring either tour to the UK have been announced as yet. We will be keeping our fingers crossed.

Rob Zombie fans keen to find out what they can expect from Jordison can check out the video below, which shows the Slipknot man filling in for Korn back in 2007.