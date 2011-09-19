Shure searches for drum master

Shure

Shure is searching for Europe's finest sticksman in their Drum Mastery Competition.

The microphone specialist launches its search for the continent's best non-professional drummer on 1 October.

All you have to do to enter is head to www.drum-mastery.euafter 1 October download the playalong clip and then upload a video of yourself playing along.

A panel of expert judges will then pick the best five drummers. All five will be flown out to Iceland for a one day drum masterclass from judge Darren Ashford before being pitted against each other in front of a live club audience who will vote for the winner.

The triumphant tub-thumper will scoop a 5000 euro voucher to spend on Shure equipment.

Entrants have from 1 October until 16 December to submit their clips. Drummers entering must be aged 21 and over to be eligible for the main prize. Drummers aged 20 and under can still enter and will a set of Shure drum mics.