September issue of Rhythm on sale now

Pick up Rhythm 194 and you'll find…
BEN JOHNSTON
On the back of a monstrously successful two years with Biffy Clyro, we talk to drummer Ben Johnston about the rise and rise of the Scot rock sensations. Ben tells us all about his battle with bad technique, slipping mind-bending time signatures into hit singles and how he's befriending his drum heroes.
INTERVIEWED
Brian Tichy talks bagging gigs with his rock heroes - from Billy Idol to Whitesnake
Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks reflects on a career at the top
John Fred Young tells us all about the new Black Stone Cherry album, Between The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
Paul Bonney on powering the world's biggest tribute band - the Australian Pink Floyd
Steel Panther's Stix Zadinia talks Copeland, Bonham and Lady Gaga
Rick McMurray recalls the making of an Ash classic
ALSO: We pay tribute to the late, great Eric Delaney
REVIEWED
Yamaha DTX700k Electronic Drum Kit
Sabian Omni and Holy China Cymbals
Animal Custom Drums Elite Drum Kit
Ahead Armor Drum Cases
Softamats Anti-Slip Mats
WHDDD516-Pro Electronic Drum Kit
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Learn how to play Mastodon mind-melter 'Oblivion, funk classic 'What Is Hip?' by Tower Of Power and 'Debaser' by the Pixies.
WIN
Find out how you can bag yourself a Roland Octopad SPD-30 worth £665
