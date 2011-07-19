Roger Taylor re-releases 'Dear Mr Murdoch'

Roger

© Jens Kalaene/dpa/Corbis

Unless you've been living in a cave, under a rock with your fingers in your ears you'll have noticed that Rupert Murdoch has been taking a bit of a kicking of late. Well, here comes Roger Taylor to put the boot in a little more.



The Queen sticksman has re-released 'Dear Mr Murdoch', his 1994 track which makes his feelings about the media tycoon pretty clear.



We're big fans of Roger here at Rhythm and any man that can pen a song with the line 'We're drowning in nipples, bingo and sex crimes', must be applauded.



The track is set to be released on iTunes later this week and can be heard here.