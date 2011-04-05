Ringo makes cancer survivor's wish come true

Ringo

© Jacques Haillot/Sygma/Corbis

Ringo Starr has made a teenage cancer survivor's wish come true by presenting him with a drum kit.



The Beatle met 17-year-old Alexx Kipp in Los Angeles after the teenager made a request through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.



After chatting Ringo presented Alexx with a Ludwig kit and the pair jammed together.



On such meetings Ringo told the Los Angeles Times: "It's huge. It puts you in your place. You think you've got a cold - you're all, 'Oh, what about me?' Then you help these kids. You think of the families. I've got children too, and it's got to be hard."