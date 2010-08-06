Rhythm Hot Band: Emarosa

Emarosa

Band: Emarosa



Drummer: Lukas Koszewski



Who are they? Kentucky metalcore masters back with a settled line-up and a killer sophomore album.



Sounds like: Post hardcore given a hooky metalcore makeover.



Why should you check them out? Having amassed a backlog of discarded vocalists and six-stringers in their first couple of years, Emarosa have put together a settled line-up during the last couple of years, and it's paying off big time if their self-titled new album is anything to go by.

Frontman Johnny Craig delivers hook-filled melodies and vocal lines which give Emarosa a mainstream appeal that could see them cross over, while the musicianship from drummer Lukas Koszewski and co is spot on. These guys could be the sleeper hit of 2010.



Download: 'A Toast To The Future Kids'