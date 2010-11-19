REVIEW: Beat 2010

Beat 2010

Photo: Joe green

Last Sunday saw Sheffield play host to Beat 2010, an event featuring live performances, a young drummer competition and a host of companies displaying some delicious gear.

Drummers came from the length and breadth of the country and headed down to the Hub's in Sheffield, to the aptly named building locally known as 'the silver drums'.

Toni Cannelli welcomed everyone to the Drummers Alliance's 23rd annual Beat event and then gave an interesting half hour demonstration on World Rhythms and how to incorporate these ideas into your warm up practice.

Ten finalists came from all over the UK to perform at the prestigious Beat 2010 young drummer competition final. The standard of playing was exceptionally high but Selim Munir impressed the judges by far with his stunning technique and natural groove. Selim is 17 years old from Bishops Stortford in Hertfordshire. He walked away with a full set of Dream Cymbals and a Hardcase cymbal case to protect them.

In association with Hardcase, and this month's Rhythm cover star, Gavin Harrison came to the stage as one of the events special guest drummers. He captured the audience with his two forty-minute sets during the afternoon, which covered how he wrote the drum parts on some of Porcupine Tree's biggest tracks, gave some straight talking advice about being a professional drummer interspersed with demonstrations that made a lasting impression on the audience.

Sheffield born Danny Cummings received a very warm welcome from the audience in his hometown. This was a rare opportunity to hear Danny perform in a 'clinic' situation and hear him talk about his highly successful career. He delighted the audience with his conga playing and percussion interspersed with vocals and his wealth of knowledge - it's plain to see why he is one of the most in demand percussionists in the music industry. A fantastic end to a fantastic day.