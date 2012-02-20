Queen, Kiss and FNM for Sonisphere

Queen

© Chris Farina/Corbis

Queen, Faith No More and Kiss will headline this year's Sonisphere festival.

The three-day Knebworth fest, which is held 6-8 July, will also host Within Temptation and Wolfmother on the Kiss-topped Friday night.

Saturday sees The Darkness, Gojira, Evanescence, Flogging Molly, Lacuna Coil, Tim Minchin, Fields of Nephilim, Katatonia and Ghost join Queen.

Faith No More round things off on Sunday on a day which will also see sets from Switchfoot, Incubus, Marilyn Manson, Refused, Andrew WK, Mastodon, Cypress Hill, The Blackout and I Killed The Prom Queen.

Queen's headlining set will feature former American Idol contestant Adam Lambert tackling vocal duties.

Many more bands will be announced in the coming weeks and months.