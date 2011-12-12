Queen Extravaganza finds its Roger Taylor

Roger taylor

© Jens Kalaene/dpa/Corbis

The internet has spoken and Roger Taylor's successor has been chosen.

Tyler Warren has come out on top in the race to take on the role of Taylor in the new Queen tribute band the Queen Extravaganza.

Auditions and online voting have been ongoing for the last few months to find the line-up to this Queen approved tribute act. Take a look at the videos below to see why Tyler impressed.

Turns out Tyler's not just handy with the sticks, his pipes aren't too bad either. Take a look at him audition for the Freddie Mercury role below.