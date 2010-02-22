Poison drummer reveals Rockett Drum Works’ American dream

Rikki Rockett is living the all-American dream with Rockett Drum Works.

In an interview with vintagerock.com, the Poison sticksman spoke about his desire for the company to fully produce and assemble kits in the US.

Rockett also talks about his battle to build a wood kit that has enough sparkle to stand out amid the fire, flash and spandex of the typical Poison show.

You can check out the full interview below.

And, as it´s a Monday morning, you can see Poison frontman Bret Michael´s infamous run-in with a stage prop at the 2009 Tony Awards below.