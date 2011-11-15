Poison drummer filming Rockett Drum Works TV show

Rockett

© Sayre Berman/Corbis

Here's the TV show we've all been waiting for - Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has gone and bagged his own reality show.

Keep your sick bags to one side for a minute though, it's not your typical Rock of Love barf-fest, the show will follow the fortunes of the drummer's Rockett Drum Works company.

Rockett set up the custom drum firm back in 2005, attracting endorsers including Steven Adler since then.

Further details are sketchy at the minute, but we will let you know when you can expect to see the spandex-clad sticksman hard at work creating kits on your gogglebox as soon as we hear more.