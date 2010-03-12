Phil Collins to scoop songwriting award

Phil Collins will be recognised for his song writing skills this summer.

The drummer-turned-frontman will pick up the Johnny Mercer Award at the 2010 Songwriters Hall Of Fame event on 17 June.

Hal David, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the show, said: “Phil has churned out a massive stream of classic songs that have resonated with audiences around the globe in a career that has won him admiration beyond cultural and linguistic boundaries.”

While Phil has tried his hand at everything from singing to acting over the years, we prefer remember his skills behind the kit.

Check out the video below to find out why.