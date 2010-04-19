Palmer kit sold on eBay

Carl Palmer has sold a Gretsch practice kit on eBay.

The set, which has been used by the drummer in rehearsals for the last 20 years, fetched £3,435.59.

Not only has the buyer snapped up a tasty looking kit, they might even be able to get a few tips from the man himself, after Carl stated in the auction listing that he would personally deliver the kit, schedule permitting.

Missed out on Carl´s kit? Then how about picking up a set handmade and signed by Poison´s Rikki Rockett.

A five-piece Rockett Drum Works kit is currently on eBay for £1,999. You can check it out here.

You can learn all about Rockett Drum Works by heading here.