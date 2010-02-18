Mike Portnoy records with Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have recruited Mike Portnoy to play on their new album.

The Dream Theater drummer will step in following the unexpected passing of Jimmy ‘The Rev´ Sullivan last December.

In a post on his website forum, Portnoy was quick to stress that he is not trying to fill The Rev´s shoes, instead he is “merely lacing em up for him”.

He added: “Even under normal circumstances, I would've been happy to help the guys out in any way I could as I think Avenged Sevenfold are a great band...but under these incredibly sad and tragic circumstances, I must say I am truly honoured to have been asked to play with them...and I didn't even have to think twice about saying yes.”

