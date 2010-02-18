More

Mike Portnoy records with Avenged Sevenfold

Dream Theater man steps in

Avenged Sevenfold have recruited Mike Portnoy to play on their new album.

The Dream Theater drummer will step in following the unexpected passing of Jimmy ‘The Rev´ Sullivan last December.

In a post on his website forum, Portnoy was quick to stress that he is not trying to fill The Rev´s shoes, instead he is “merely lacing em up for him”.

He added: “Even under normal circumstances, I would've been happy to help the guys out in any way I could as I think Avenged Sevenfold are a great band...but under these incredibly sad and tragic circumstances, I must say I am truly honoured to have been asked to play with them...and I didn't even have to think twice about saying yes.”

Check out the video below to see exactly why The Rev will be so sorely missed by the drumming world.