Mike Portnoy: New project is 'slammin!'

Portnoy

Mike Portnoy is working on a brand new project and the influential sticksman seems pretty pleased with his efforts so far.



Through his Twitter page Portnoy said: Cutting drums with Russell Allen and Mike Orlando for this new project we have brewin…this stuff is SLAMMIN!"



Portnoy is certainly keeping himself busy, with work also under way on a project with guitarist Steve Morse. Last month he also told us about the many tribute bands he'd love to put together. Does this guy ever stop?!



Meanwhile, Portnoy's former Dream Theater cohorts are yet to officially announce their new drummer. We wait with baited breath...