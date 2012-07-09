Meinl adds metals to Benny Greb signature line

Meinl

Meinl has added a batch of Benny Greb-approved metals for its Byzance Vintage series.

The partnership has yielded a bounty of beautiful cymbals known as the Benny Greb Signature Byzance Vintage Sand Cymbals. The series is made up of the 14" Sand Hat, 18" Sand Thin Crash and a 20" Sand Ride.

"After the huge success of Benny's Sand Rides and Hats, we got together with him and started to develop these new models," explains Meinl's product manager Stefan Mueller.

"We had a clear vision of what we wanted to hear in these new cymbals, and I am proud to say that we were able to come up with these new sounds for him which reflect his unique style perfectly."

We recently caught up with Benny to talk his UK dates with Blue Touch Paper, you can read what we had to say in the new issue of Rhythm.