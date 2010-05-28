Meet The Rhythm Team

Chris cut his journalistic teeth at Portsmouth University where he spent three happy years writing for the student newspaper, interviewing bands and reviewing gigs. Soon after University he began working for Rhythm as Staff Writer. During his six years so far on the magazine Chris has put his hand to every aspect of the magazine from gear, to news and tuition, and interviewed many of his heroes including Vinnie Paul, ?uestlove, Dave Lombardo and Steve Smith. His fondest memory stems from his first few months on the mag when he had the opportunity to visit the Tama Starclassic factory in Japan.

Drumming Experience: Chris was originally a bass player who was taught his first 4/4 by the drummer in his band back in 1997. He has since played in a variety of bands from covers outfits to lo-fi punk bands and gigs regularly around the south-west.

Top 3 Drummers:

Stewart Copeland

JP Gaster

Vinnie Paul

iPod Shuffle:

Combat Wounded Veteran – ‘I Talk, You Listen’, I Know A Girl Who Develops Crime Scene Photos

Sub one-minute slice of intense hardcore punk. Reminds me of my youth!

Converge – ‘In Harm’s Way’, When Forever Comes Crashing

Third album by this ace band. Current drummer Ben Koller is a ferocious player, but this was their old guy, Damon Bellorado. A sign of great things to come.

Talking Heads – ‘Heaven’, Fear Of Music

Was never a huge fan, but I enjoy the precise, economical drumming from Chris Frantz on this track.

The Get Up Kids – ‘Close To Me’, Eudora

One of my favourite bands and a great cover of The Cure.

Horde – ‘Behold The Rising Of The Scarlet Moon’, Alive in Oslo

More heavy stuff. This time some lovely Christian Black Metal from Australia. I do have some other genres on my iPod... honest.