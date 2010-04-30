Pick up Rhythm's May issue and you'll find…
THE ULTIMATE METAL DRUM LESSON
Learn how to play metal! We cover everything from choosing the right gear to tricks and techniques, featuring expert tips from Vinnie Paul, Dave Lombardo, Joey Jordison and more. Plus Rhythm's education guru Pete Riley guides you through a double-page metal lesson marathon.
MICHAEL 'MOOSE' THOMAS
The Bullet For My Valentine drummer tells us how to make it in metal as the Welsh goliaths drop their superb new album Fever.
INTERVIEWED
Shannon Leto - 30 Seconds To Mars
Billy Rymer - Dillinger Escape Plan
Jet Black - The Stranglers
…and more
GEAR REVIEWED
Tama Starclassic Bubinga drum kit
Zildjian EFX cymbals
Kickport
Meinl hand percussion
Sonor hardware
Worldmax Microvent snare drum
Plus vintage gear, kit advice and the 16-page Rhythm Buyers Guide
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Playalong tracks - Rage Against The Machine's 'Bombtrack' and 'My Name Is Jonas' by Weezer
Video lesson - Learn to play Trivium's 'A Gunshot To The Head of Trepidation'
Expert tuition from a host of world-class tutors
Exclusive video guest lesson - Tips and advice from Living Colour's Will Calhoun
COMPETITION
Win one of the new Mapex Black Panther snare drums, the Phat Bob, worth £420!
All this and more in the May issue of Rhythm, on sale now from all good newsagents.
