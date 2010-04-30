Rhythm 176

Pick up Rhythm's May issue and you'll find…

THE ULTIMATE METAL DRUM LESSON

Learn how to play metal! We cover everything from choosing the right gear to tricks and techniques, featuring expert tips from Vinnie Paul, Dave Lombardo, Joey Jordison and more. Plus Rhythm's education guru Pete Riley guides you through a double-page metal lesson marathon.

MICHAEL 'MOOSE' THOMAS

The Bullet For My Valentine drummer tells us how to make it in metal as the Welsh goliaths drop their superb new album Fever.

INTERVIEWED

Shannon Leto - 30 Seconds To Mars

Billy Rymer - Dillinger Escape Plan

Jet Black - The Stranglers

…and more

GEAR REVIEWED

Tama Starclassic Bubinga drum kit

Zildjian EFX cymbals

Kickport

Meinl hand percussion

Sonor hardware

Worldmax Microvent snare drum

Plus vintage gear, kit advice and the 16-page Rhythm Buyers Guide

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Playalong tracks - Rage Against The Machine's 'Bombtrack' and 'My Name Is Jonas' by Weezer

Video lesson - Learn to play Trivium's 'A Gunshot To The Head of Trepidation'

Expert tuition from a host of world-class tutors

Exclusive video guest lesson - Tips and advice from Living Colour's Will Calhoun

COMPETITION

Win one of the new Mapex Black Panther snare drums, the Phat Bob, worth £420!

All this and more in the May issue of Rhythm, on sale now from all good newsagents.

Want your copy delivered to your door before it hits the shops, or order back issues? Visit www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk or telephone 0844 848 2852 (UK) or +44 1858 438 794 (International).