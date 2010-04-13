MAY ISSUE OF RHYTHM ON SALE NOW!

VIDEO LESSONS FROM THE STARS!

Learn how to play metal! We cover everything from drums and cymbals to tricks and techniques, featuring tips from Vinnie Paul, Dave Lombardo, Joey Jordison and more. Plus Rhythm´s education guru Pete Riley guides you through a double page metal notation marathon.

MICHAEL ‘MOOSE´ THOMAS

The drummer tells us how to make it in metal as Bullet For My Valentine drop their superb new album.

SHANNON LETO

Advice on perfecting an epic drum sound from the 30 Seconds To Mars man.

BILLY RYMER

We catch up with the Dillinger Escape Plan new boy.

JET BLACK

The Man In Black looks back on his career with The Stranglers, and tells us why they were never punk.

RYAN O´KEEFFE

The hard rockin´ Airbourne drummer picks his favourite tracks.

DOM GREENSMITH

The Reef man talks about the return of the West Country stars.

SCOTT ASHETON

Rhythm gets the lowdown on a stone-cold classic from The Stooges´ drummer.

Drum diaries from Karl Brazil, Kenny Aronoff and Jason Bittner.

Learn to play ‘´Bombtrack´ by Rage Against The Machine, Weezer´s ‘My Name Is Jonas´ and ‘A Gunshot To The Head Of Trepidation´ by Trivium. Plus check out a guest lesson from Will Calhoun and find out how to play like Neil Peart and Omar Hakim. Plus learn all you need to know about linear grooving, inverted paradiddles, Latin samba beats and more!

The Rhythm Buyer´s Guide - don´t leave home without it

And a whole heap of gear tried, tested and rated…

Tama Starclassic Bubinga

Meinl Hand Percussion

Zildjian EFX Cymbals

Sonor Hardware

Kickport

And more….

