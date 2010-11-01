Max Weinberg: 'They stopped my heart for seven hours'

Max weinberg

© A4014 Marius Becker/dpa/Corbis

Max Weinberg has spoken about his return to the kit after heart surgery.



The E Street Band sticksman told Cleveland.com all about his recovery from surgery to repair a heart valve earlier this year.



He said: "They stopped my heart for seven hours. The recovery was grueling, but now my health is fantastic."

Max is now back at top form behind the kit, touring the US with a 15-piece big band, adding that returning to the E Street Band isn't on the cards just yet, but when Bruce is ready "we'll all be there, ready, willing and able to rock".