Matt Cameron unsure over Soundgarden future

Matt Cameron has admitted that he's unsure how long the long-anticipated Soundgarden reunion will last for.

In this month's huge Rhythm cover interview Cameron explains why the band called it a day back in 1997: "We just needed a break because we started from scratch and went to a pretty huge pinnacle of success. I think that whole process completely burnt us out."

He adds that the rest certainly did the Seattle grunge legends some good: "It's good that we took what I consider to be a sabbatical. When we came back there were tons of really good ideas and the spark had not gone away at all. I don't know how much longer its going to last but I'm really happy that its gotten to this point."

