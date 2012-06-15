Marky Ramone and Matt Halpern visit BIMM

Ramone

BIMM has welcomed a couple of star guests over the last few weeks - first punk icon Marky Ramone and then Periphery's Matt Halpern.

First up Ramone checked in to discuss his stunning 40-year career with the Bristol school's students. We were also there and caught some of the action on camera, look out on our YouTube channel for that.

Then, just before his band put in a ferociously powerful display at last weekend's Download festival, Matt Halpern made the trip to BIMM along with two of his bandmates. The trio the blasted through a masterclass on writing, recording and playing live.

