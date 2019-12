Criss

© Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis

We have one question for you - do you want a life-sized Peter Criss model in your living room? If yes, read on. If no, just be glad your sanity is in tact.

Over on eBay right now you can get yourself said item, and it has even been signed by the man himself.

The towering, Destroyer stage show clad piece of art is the work of KISS fanatic and memorabilia collector Fat Vinnie Gonzales.

Starting bids for the mannequin start at $4,966. Head here for full details.