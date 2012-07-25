Kenny comes to UK

Kenny aronoff

Legendary session drummer and long-time Rhythm columnist Kenny Aronoff is set to play two explosive performances in the UK with his Yamaha DTX Drums set-up.

Aronoff, famous for his performances with some of the world's greatest artists such as Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Alice Cooper, Bob Dylan and Rod Stewart, will show his audiences valuable recording tricks, a tour of his set-up and perform of some of the greatest hits he has recorded throughout his career.

Yamaha DTX Product Manager Gavin Thomas explains: "We are so happy to welcome Kenny to the UK as part of this European Tour. There has been so much interest from professional artists in using Yamaha DTX due to recent product developments in playability, performance and recording."

Gavin adds: "To experience these possibilities, demonstrated by one of the most respected drummers in modern times is a very rare and exciting opportunity."

You can catch Kenny at Drum-Stop, Sheffield on 21 August (0114 2472200, www.drum-stop.co.uk) and at Absolute Music in Bournemouth on 22 August (01202 597180 www.absolutemusic.co.uk).