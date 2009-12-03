Kenny Aronoff joins The Meatbats to dep for Chad Smith

Session supremo and Rhythm columnist Kenny Aronoff was working in Japan recently and received a call from a certain Chad Smith asking him to fill the drum stool for a few dates with his band The Bombastic Meatbats.



Kenny duly accepted and you can view the awesome results below. We reckon he did a sterling job!









Kenny talks about his experience with the Meatbats in his forthcoming diary in Rhythm's January issue on sale 22 December. You can also read an exclusive interview with Chad talking about the genesis of The Meatbats. What with Chickenfoot and quiet rumblings of activity in the Chili Peppers camp we'd say Chad is currently the busiest man in rock!

