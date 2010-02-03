Keith Carlock lines up drum clinics

Keith Carlock will give fans the chance to get an up-close-and-personal look at his playing next month.

The renowned drummer, who has held the sticks for Steely Dan and Sting, will take part in a series of special Yamaha and Zildjian clinics.

Carlock will get the tom-bashing action underway at Reading´s DrumWright on 15 March, before heading on to Birmingham PMT and Manchester DrumCentre on 16 and 17 respectively.

The US-born sticksman will round off the masterclasses at Gateshead Drum Shop on 18 March.

Gavin Thomas, UK Product Manager for Yamaha Drums and Zildjian, said: “Keith came to the UK for a series of drum clinics for us three years ago, since then Keith´s career has developed and his talents even further recognised.



“These dates provide a rare opportunity to see Keith´s powerful performances up close and to understand his approach to drumming. I can´t wait.”

For more information visit http://yamahadownload.yamaha-europe.com