Joey Kramer: Aerosmith news coming

More news from the Aerosmith camp is coming this week, according to Joey Kramer.

The drummer told The Pulse Of Radio that the band has met up to discuss their future.

He said: “We did definitely have a meeting…and we are gonna announce this week what our plans are gonna be."

The comment comes after Aerosmith were confirmed to headline the Sweden Rocks and Download festivals this summer.

Earlier this week, Kramer appeared on Good Morning New York, where he spoke about his revealing autobiography - Hit Hard: A Story Of Hitting Rock Bottom At The Top.

As ever, we´ll get any new developments to you as they break.