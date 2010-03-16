Jim Kaufman: Working with Stephen Perkins is ‘a dream’

Jane's Addiction sticksman Stephen Perkins is teaming up with producer Jim Kaufman as part of his latest project.

The drummer´s new band Hellflower will head into the studio with Kaufman this month.

Kaufman explained: “I am very excited to get the opportunity to work with Stephen Perkins and Hellflower.

“Drum recordings have always been my specialty and my favourite part of producing. Collaborating with an icon such as Perkins is a dream come true for me.”

Check out the video below for some classic Perkins soloing.