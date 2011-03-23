More

Jason Bowld celebrates return of earthtone9

By

And that means free CDs!

earthtone

earthtone

Jason Bowld and his This Is Menace buddies are celebrating the return of cult Brit metallers earthtone9 and that means you can bag a free CD or DVD.

Rhythm expert Jason and the rest of the band, which features members of Pitchshifter, Funeral For A Friend, Killing Joke and many, many more, are giving away free material to the first 100 people through the doors at six earthtone9 shows in May.

Jason explains: "We wanted to do something special to celebrate the rebirth of earthtone9, so in the spirit of spreading music to people who want to hear it, we have pressed up a s*** load of This Is Menace discs to give away at their shows. Get to the gigs and log onto the PLEDGE music website to support earthtone's new EP-you won't regret it!"

The free discs will be available at the following shows:

May 17 - Birmingham, Academy 2 

May 18 - Durham, Live Lounge 

May 19 - Glasgow, Stereo

 May 20 - Manchester, Club Academy 

May 21 - Bristol, Thekla 

May 22 - London, Relentless Garage