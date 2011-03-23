Jason Bowld celebrates return of earthtone9

earthtone

Jason Bowld and his This Is Menace buddies are celebrating the return of cult Brit metallers earthtone9 and that means you can bag a free CD or DVD.

Rhythm expert Jason and the rest of the band, which features members of Pitchshifter, Funeral For A Friend, Killing Joke and many, many more, are giving away free material to the first 100 people through the doors at six earthtone9 shows in May.

Jason explains: "We wanted to do something special to celebrate the rebirth of earthtone9, so in the spirit of spreading music to people who want to hear it, we have pressed up a s*** load of This Is Menace discs to give away at their shows. Get to the gigs and log onto the PLEDGE music website to support earthtone's new EP-you won't regret it!"

The free discs will be available at the following shows:

May 17 - Birmingham, Academy 2

May 18 - Durham, Live Lounge

May 19 - Glasgow, Stereo

May 20 - Manchester, Club Academy

May 21 - Bristol, Thekla

May 22 - London, Relentless Garage