Jason Bowld celebrates return of earthtone9

Jason Bowld and his This Is Menace buddies are celebrating the return of cult Brit metallers earthtone9 and that means you can bag a free CD or DVD.
Rhythm expert Jason and the rest of the band, which features members of Pitchshifter, Funeral For A Friend, Killing Joke and many, many more, are giving away free material to the first 100 people through the doors at six earthtone9 shows in May.
Jason explains: "We wanted to do something special to celebrate the rebirth of earthtone9, so in the spirit of spreading music to people who want to hear it, we have pressed up a s*** load of This Is Menace discs to give away at their shows. Get to the gigs and log onto the PLEDGE music website to support earthtone's new EP-you won't regret it!"
The free discs will be available at the following shows:
May 17 - Birmingham, Academy 2
May 18 - Durham, Live Lounge
May 19 - Glasgow, Stereo
May 20 - Manchester, Club Academy
May 21 - Bristol, Thekla
May 22 - London, Relentless Garage