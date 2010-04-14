Interview: Cancer Bats drummer talks Download

Slash may have been the big name in the latest Download announcement, but the Rhythm office was particularly pleased to see Cancer Bats added to the line up.

The Canadian metallers have been earning some much deserved plaudits for new album Bears, Mayors, Scraps And Bones in recent weeks, particularly for their awesome cover of the Beastie Boys´ ‘Sabotage´.

We caught up with drummer Mike Peters this afternoon (following a fleeting visit to Rhythm HQ) to get the lowdown on the band´s place on the Download bill.

He said: “We´re very excited about Download. We knew we were probably going to play and we were just looking at it thinking, ‘Please let us play the Deftones/Rage day´.

“Then sure enough we got on that day. I´d love to get to see AC/DC, Aerosmith and Them Crooked Vultures, that would have been amazing.

“But, Rage is like one of the bands I grew up listening to.”

We´ve been spinning the Bats´ new album Bears, Mayors, Scraps And Bones non-stop since it arrived in the office a few weeks back and can´t wait to check them out at Donington.

