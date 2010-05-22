Inspirational Playing: Jerry Brown solo

Jerry brown

Yes, we realise that it's BBQ weather all over the UK today, but it's the weekend so we want to do our bit to get you all in the mood to pick up your sticks and get behind the kit.

Check out these watertight trio examples from UK session ace Jerry Brown's Inspiration DVD.

Impressed? You can check Jerry's playing out for yourself by catching his Planet Drum School charity clinics with Pete Riley on 19 and 20 June.

Just in case that hasn't got you frothing at the mouth to get back to the kit, this next clip that we stumbled upon earlier this week should do the trick.

We've always said drumming needs more schoolgirls playing along to anime tunes. Ok, we have never said that, but still, this girl is unbelievably good.