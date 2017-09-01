Warwick releases Rex Brown Artist Line bass guitar

Pantera’s Rex Brown - who just released debut solo album, Smoke On This… - has landed a new signature model with Warwick.

The Warwick Rockbass Rex Brown Artist Line comes with a AAA quilted maple top and alder back, with a maple neck-through design.

Elsewhere, it’s packing a wenge fingerboard and 24 jumbo bronze frets, with skull inlay at the 12th fret.

Pickup-wise, the bass offers active EMG X pickups (P neck and J bridge), paired with active Warwick two-band electronics, and controls for volume (P/P for active/passive), balance and stacked treble/bass.

The Warwick Rockbass Artist Line Rex Brown is available now in Black Burst Transparent High Polish or Solid Black finishes for £1,821 - head over to Warwick for more detail.