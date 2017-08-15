Rex Brown: the 10 records that changed my life

“This is hard, man! Picking your 10 favourite records…there is so much good stuff out there,” says metal legend Rex Brown. “I listen to all kids of crazy shit, from Sinatra to Slayer.”

Don't Miss (Image credit: Joe Giron/Corbis) Rex Brown on his top five Pantera basslines

The eclectic nature of Brown’s record collection is evident throughout debut solo album, Smoke On This…, and it is a body of work that melds classic grunge with Brown’s ‘70s rock influences.

Again, we shouldn’t be surprised at the album’s sound, as Rex reveals that his early influences played a big part in the making of this, his first ever solo release.

“On this new record, I went back and listened to a lot of this stuff to figure out why I started doing this in the first place,” he says.

All the more reason for us to delve back through Rex’s go-to albums as we discuss the records that changed his life.