In Pictures: Vintage Cozy Powell Kit

Those of you that have picked up our special 25th anniversary issue of Rhythm will have seen that this month's Vintage View features a jaw-dropping chrome kit once owned and played by the late Cozy Powell. But, current owner Bob Richard's collection of Cozy gear was so great that we couldn't fit it all into the mag, so take a look inside to see his enviable heap of classic rock drumming paraphernalia.

Bob Richards has gigged this kit at the Royal Albert Hall with Man, for a charity gig in about 2004 and also in Cardiff International Arena and the Patti Pavilion in Swansea every Christmas with Man.

He said: "I also use it in my Rainbow tribute band, Catch The Rainbow. It's amazing to play that set on that kit. And I've recorded two albums with the kit, with my band from Birmingham called Shy."