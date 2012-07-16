In Pictures: The sights of Stick It To MS
Stick It To MS
Yesterday (15 July) the Rhythm team headed up to Manchester for the world record attempt at the Stick It To MS event.
The day saw more than 700 drummers get behind the kit and lay down a groove all at the same time, setting a new record for the largest full drum kit ensemble in the process.
Check the Summer issue of Rhythm for a full report (on sale 31 July) and keep your eyes peeled on our YouTube channel for exclusive videos from the day. But first, here’s a selection of what we saw during a record-breaking day in Manchester.
Stick It To MS
Before the record breaking, the hall of drummers was led through a batch of rock classics (including 'We Will Rock You' and AC/DC's 'It's A Long Way To The Top') by the house band of the day.
Stick It To MS
Plenty of young drummers did their bit for the cause and picked up their sticks.
Stick It To MS
Stick It To MS
Rhythm was out in full force as well - here's editor Chris laying the groove down.
Stick It To MS
There was plenty of fancy dress as well. We spotted the Super Mario Brothers, a banana, Animal and this guy.
Stick It To MS
We even had guitarists getting in on the act, as shown here by Total Guitar's Stu 'the human metronome' Williams keeping a rock steady groove.
Stick It To MS
And here's what 700+ record breaking drummers look like. Well done to all involved and a huge thanks to Rick and Karen Prince and all at Natal. For more visit www.stickittoms.com.