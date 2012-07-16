In Pictures: The sights of Stick It To MS

Yesterday (15 July) the Rhythm team headed up to Manchester for the world record attempt at the Stick It To MS event.

The day saw more than 700 drummers get behind the kit and lay down a groove all at the same time, setting a new record for the largest full drum kit ensemble in the process.

Check the Summer issue of Rhythm for a full report (on sale 31 July) and keep your eyes peeled on our YouTube channel for exclusive videos from the day. But first, here’s a selection of what we saw during a record-breaking day in Manchester.